Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $73.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

