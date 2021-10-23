Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

