BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $10.37 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

