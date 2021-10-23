BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $40,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Shares of BMO opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

