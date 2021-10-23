BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,942,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of Energy Fuels worth $42,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.50 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

