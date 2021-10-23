BlackRock Inc. Has $38.33 Million Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.17% of Provention Bio worth $38,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

