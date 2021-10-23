BlackRock Inc. Has $41.49 Million Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $41,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $734.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

