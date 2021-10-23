BlackRock Inc. Purchases 395,565 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 395,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.75% of Chimerix worth $39,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,179,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth $16,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.