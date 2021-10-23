Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.24

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.24 and traded as high as $16.57. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 23,215 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.