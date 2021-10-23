Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BGLF opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Friday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a twelve month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 655.77, a quick ratio of 655.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
