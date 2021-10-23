Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248.50 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21). Approximately 15,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 70,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £185.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

