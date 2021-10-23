Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $14.59.

In related news, CEO James D. Nesci purchased 10,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206 shares in the company, valued at $2,776.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Nesci purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 61,675 shares of company stock valued at $855,045.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

