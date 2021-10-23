Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $599.06 million, a P/E ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

