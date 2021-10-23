Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Head to Head Contrast

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A AstraZeneca 12.77% 40.02% 8.82%

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and AstraZeneca’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 2,101.05 -$60.73 million ($22.26) -0.58 AstraZeneca $26.62 billion 7.19 $3.20 billion $2.01 30.74

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bolt Biotherapeutics and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 1 2 11 0 2.71

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 218.71%. AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.68%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.