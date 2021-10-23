Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2,411.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 164,557 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSE BCEI opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEI. Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

