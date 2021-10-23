Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.