BOX Token (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $25.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00278435 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

