Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $5.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.48 billion and the lowest is $5.14 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Braskem in the second quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 6.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $19.52 on Friday. Braskem has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.