Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

