Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EAT. Wedbush decreased their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

