Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

