Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $14,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

