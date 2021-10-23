Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.37. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.19. 30,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

