Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,757,625. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.18.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gevo by 6,081.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 330,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

