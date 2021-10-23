Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.41 Million

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $186.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $208.81 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $199.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $830.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $874.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $955.73 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 7,696,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

