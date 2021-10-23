Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.41 Million

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $186.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $208.81 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $199.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $830.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $874.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $955.73 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 7,696,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
