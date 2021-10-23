Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.05. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $3.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.63.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.18. The stock had a trading volume of 244,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,085. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average is $329.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,268 shares of company stock worth $7,196,734. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

