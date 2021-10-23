Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of RADI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $157,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

