Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

