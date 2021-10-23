Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $202.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

