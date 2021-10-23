Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $370.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.34 and a 200 day moving average of $331.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.