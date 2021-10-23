Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.45. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

ASTE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 58,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,873. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 98,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.