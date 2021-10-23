Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$2.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.84). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($9.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BHVN opened at $139.90 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
