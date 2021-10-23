Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$2.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.84). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($9.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN opened at $139.90 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

