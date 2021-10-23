Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 771,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,323. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

