Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. 157,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,599. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.98.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.