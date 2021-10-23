Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.64. 157,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,599. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.98.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

