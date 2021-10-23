Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $577.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $580.96 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional raised its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.62. 746,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.25 and its 200 day moving average is $323.83. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

