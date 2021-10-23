Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce $12.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $48.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 4,272,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

