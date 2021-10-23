Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $23.67

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AU stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,243. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

