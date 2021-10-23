Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $17.31

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 5,476,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

