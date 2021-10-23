Brokerages Set Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

