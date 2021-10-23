Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $550.93

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $550.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $515.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $521.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.