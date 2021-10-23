Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $31.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OFC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 297,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,519. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

