Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $155.50

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

EEFT traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 598,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.52. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

