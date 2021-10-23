Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Target Price at $22.72

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Funko stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 576,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

