Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Price Target at $69.13

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.49. 273,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

