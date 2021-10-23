Brokerages Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT at $3.58

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRGA shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.17. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgalign news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

