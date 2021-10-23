Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $19.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

VRCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

VRCA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 55,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,613. The company has a market cap of $351.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

