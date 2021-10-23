Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC opened at $51.61 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

