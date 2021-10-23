Brokers Issue Forecasts for Radian Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE RDN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 395,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Radian Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.