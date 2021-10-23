Brokers Offer Predictions for International Business Machines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $10.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

