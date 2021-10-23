Brokers Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $665.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

